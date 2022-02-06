BTS’ Jimin gets discharged from hospital

For the unversed, Jimin underwent surgery for appendicitis on 31 January.
“Jimin experienced a sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited the hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and also took a PCR test."
"Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, 31 January,” the K-pop group’s agency confirmed the news with their fans, at that time.
For the uninformed, Jimin was the fourth member to be diagnosed with Covid-19. Earlier, BTS’ members Jin, Suga and RM also contracted with the virus.