Country star Naomi Judd dies at age 76

US country music star Naomi Judd, half of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, has died at age 76, her family announced Saturday, the day before her group was due to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” actress Ashley Judd and singer Wynonna Judd, the other half of The Judds, said in a joint statement posted on their Instagram accounts. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.”

“We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by the public.”