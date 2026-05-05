Rumours of Runa Laila’s death spark outrage from the singer in Delhi
Renowned Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila is currently in the Indian capital, Delhi, to attend the Minar-e-Dilhi Award ceremony. Soon after the event ended on Monday evening, rumours of her death suddenly began circulating on social media. As the news spread rapidly, it caused widespread concern and confusion among her fans at home and abroad.
However, Runa Laila herself has confirmed that the rumour is entirely baseless. Speaking to Prothom Alo from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, she said she was surprised, embarrassed and angered by the flood of calls and messages she received from different countries.
“All of a sudden, I’m receiving calls one after another from acquaintances and well-wishers from various countries, asking if I am okay,” she said. “People from Bangladesh, the United States, England, India and Pakistan—everyone is reaching out in concern. It’s truly astonishing.”
Expressing frustration over the spread of such rumours, Runa Laila said that false news like this is not only personally distressing but also mentally upsetting for her family. She noted that similar rumours have been spread about several public figures in the past, which may point to the involvement of an organised group. She also stressed the need to identify those responsible for spreading such misinformation.
Earlier, in a post on her verified Facebook account, the singer clearly stated that she is alive and well. “Some strange rumours are being spread about my death. I want to inform everyone that I am completely fine and in good health,” she wrote. She urged fans not to share any information without verification, adding that such rumours cause emotional distress not only to her as an artiste but also to her family and close ones.
Runa Laila further said that spreading false information is irresponsible and unacceptable behaviour, urging everyone to be more mindful. The legendary singer also expressed her love and gratitude to her fans. False news about celebrities frequently circulates on social media, often creating confusion and panic.