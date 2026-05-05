Rumours of Runa Laila’s death spark outrage from the singer in Delhi

Renowned Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila is currently in the Indian capital, Delhi, to attend the Minar-e-Dilhi Award ceremony. Soon after the event ended on Monday evening, rumours of her death suddenly began circulating on social media. As the news spread rapidly, it caused widespread concern and confusion among her fans at home and abroad.

However, Runa Laila herself has confirmed that the rumour is entirely baseless. Speaking to Prothom Alo from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, she said she was surprised, embarrassed and angered by the flood of calls and messages she received from different countries.