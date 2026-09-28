Taylor Swift sets new record at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is having another good year -- just months after her lavish wedding to Travis Kelce, the pop superstar on Sunday made history by becoming the most awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 36-year-old Swift had been even with Beyonce for the most Moonman statuettes with 30, but broke the tie with the inaugural Artist Director Honors, bestowed on "The Fate of Ophelia" singer for her work behind the camera on visual storytelling.

She also won Video of the Year, which she dedicated to country legend Dolly Parton, praising the recently deceased performer's music and saying "every single song she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid."