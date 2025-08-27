Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and American football player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-profile wedding for one of the world's biggest celebrity couples.

A joint post on their Instagram pages showed pictures of Kelce down on one knee making his marriage proposal in a flower-laden garden, and then Swift displaying a large diamond ring.

"Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married," the pair, both aged 35, joked in a caption.