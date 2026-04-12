Runa Laila bursts into tears upon hearing of Asha Bhosle's death

Runa Laila said, “As a child, I used to practice by listening to her very difficult songs. I would follow her expressions. I learned so much from her, it’s impossible to put into words. I even told her all this. But she would say to me, ‘The kind of intricacies your voice has, we would have to think a lot to achieve that.’ After hearing that, I would say, what are you saying! It is by singing your songs that I developed my voice.”

Although Asha Bhosle was older, she showed great respect to Runa Laila, which often made Runa feel a bit uncomfortable. She repeatedly requested that Asha address her more informally by name. Runa said, “She would address me as ‘apni’ (formal ‘you’) and ‘Runaji.’ I always told her to call me by my name and use the informal ‘tumi,’ but she never did. Instead, she would say, ‘No, no, you are a great artiste.’ In truth, through her words, she showed what a great artiste and person she herself was. As I talk about her now, tears are rolling down my eyes. May the Creator keep her well.”