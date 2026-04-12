Runa Laila bursts into tears upon hearing of Asha Bhosle's death
Runa Laila was deeply distressed yesterday, Saturday, upon hearing that Asha Bhosle, the legendary Indian singer, was unwell. That night, Bangladesh''s famed singer Runa Laila had spoken to Baidyanath Mangeshkar, the veteran artiste’s nephew, and inquired about her health. Baidyanath said that his aunt Asha Bhosle was in a poor condition. This upset Runa Laila even more.
This afternoon (Sunday), Prothom Alo contacted Runa Laila. After hearing the news of Asha Bhosle’s death, she was unable to compose herself. It felt as though she had lost a close loved one. She was crying, “Oh Allah, what is this that I’ve just heard!”
Runa Laila’s relationship with Asha Bhosle goes back a long way, though in the beginning it was limited to professional courtesy. In 2012, the reality show Sur Kshetra was organised in Dubai, featuring contestants from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. Runa Laila, Asha Bhosle, and Abida Parveen served as judges on the show. This drew Asha Bhosle and Runa Laila close.
After that, they would speak from time to time and also met occasionally. Runa said, “I spoke with Ashaji quite some time ago. For a while, I kept thinking I would call her, but somehow I never did. We didn’t get to talk again. Today, I feel, why didn’t I call? If I had, we could have had a few more conversations.” Saying this, Runa Laila broke down in tears.
Runa Laila said, “After judging in Sur Kshetra, we became very close. A wonderful friendship developed. On the shooting set, we spent so much time chatting, laughing, and sharing stories. We talked about so many things. I remember it all now. After the show, she would call me, and I would call her. I even had her sing a song composed by me. Once when we visited, she had prepared kebabs upon hearing of my arrival. She was a very good cook. She even had several restaurants named after her. Hearing the news of her death is bringing back all these memories. I feel very sad.”
Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92. Runa Laila said that her passing is a great loss for the world of music, and that such a void can never truly be filled. She added, “I don’t think a talent like hers will be born again. I knew her both as an artiste and as a person. Such an extraordinary human being! For some reason, she was very fond of me. When she connected with someone, she did so wholeheartedly. She was never someone who said one thing and meant another. The relationship we shared was truly incredible.”
Runa Laila said, “As a child, I used to practice by listening to her very difficult songs. I would follow her expressions. I learned so much from her, it’s impossible to put into words. I even told her all this. But she would say to me, ‘The kind of intricacies your voice has, we would have to think a lot to achieve that.’ After hearing that, I would say, what are you saying! It is by singing your songs that I developed my voice.”
Although Asha Bhosle was older, she showed great respect to Runa Laila, which often made Runa feel a bit uncomfortable. She repeatedly requested that Asha address her more informally by name. Runa said, “She would address me as ‘apni’ (formal ‘you’) and ‘Runaji.’ I always told her to call me by my name and use the informal ‘tumi,’ but she never did. Instead, she would say, ‘No, no, you are a great artiste.’ In truth, through her words, she showed what a great artiste and person she herself was. As I talk about her now, tears are rolling down my eyes. May the Creator keep her well.”