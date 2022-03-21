Daddy Yankee announces retirement from music with farewell tour

Daddy Yankee’s ‘Legendaddy’ is set to be released on 24 May at 8 pm ET.
His La Ultima Vuelta World Tour, a five-month trek, is set to kick off on 10 August in Portland, Oregon and run through December. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on 25 March, with a general public sale to follow on 30 March.
Daddy Yankee has had six No. 1s on the Top Latin Albums chart, starting with 2004’s ‘Barrio Fino’, the first-ever reggaeton album to hit that spot. As of March 2022, he’s seen 76 entries on Latin Airplay and 86 on Hot Latin Songs, including the record-shattering ‘Despacito’ alongside Luis Fonsi.