Daddy Yankee announces retirement from music with farewell tour

Singer-rapper Daddy Yankee, whose career exploded with 2004’s hit ‘Gasolina’, will culminate his musical run with ‘Legendaddy’, his first new studio album in 10 years, along with a world tour.

His music launched a genre that altered the sound and business of Latin music and became a global phenomenon. Daddy Yankee had hinted at retirement and a last album and tour during an interview at Billboard’s Latin Music Week last year but had yet to make an official announcement.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” Daddy Yankee said in a statement in a press release issued on 20 March. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”