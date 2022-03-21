Music

Daddy Yankee announces retirement from music with farewell tour

ANI
Washington, US
Daddy Yankee performs in Grammy Award 2018.
Daddy Yankee performs in Grammy Award 2018. Reuters

Singer-rapper Daddy Yankee, whose career exploded with 2004’s hit ‘Gasolina’, will culminate his musical run with ‘Legendaddy’, his first new studio album in 10 years, along with a world tour.

His music launched a genre that altered the sound and business of Latin music and became a global phenomenon. Daddy Yankee had hinted at retirement and a last album and tour during an interview at Billboard’s Latin Music Week last year but had yet to make an official announcement.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” Daddy Yankee said in a statement in a press release issued on 20 March. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album ‘Legendaddy’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Daddy Yankee’s ‘Legendaddy’ is set to be released on 24 May at 8 pm ET.

His La Ultima Vuelta World Tour, a five-month trek, is set to kick off on 10 August in Portland, Oregon and run through December. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on 25 March, with a general public sale to follow on 30 March.

Daddy Yankee has had six No. 1s on the Top Latin Albums chart, starting with 2004’s ‘Barrio Fino’, the first-ever reggaeton album to hit that spot. As of March 2022, he’s seen 76 entries on Latin Airplay and 86 on Hot Latin Songs, including the record-shattering ‘Despacito’ alongside Luis Fonsi.

Advertisement
Read more from Music
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement