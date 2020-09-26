'Dhaka made me Arnob'

With online concerts. I'll have an online concert on 2 October from Shantiniketan. It will be called 'Hok Kolorob' ('So let there be noise'). Carpe Diem is arranging the concert. They are doing a series of virtual concerts called 'Bari Theke' ('From home') during the coronavirus pandemic. 'Hok Kolorob' is my concert in the series. Tickets will be sold for the concert.

The concert involves a fun contest too. Anyone can submit a creative item relating to the lyrics of 'Hok Kolorob'. This can be a painting, calligraphy, writing, anything. Those with the top three submissions will be able to join the concert virtually.