Bangladesh’s first all-female music band
The ‘Blue Bird’ who never stopped singing
December 1990, Chattogram. Thousands of people gathered in front of the stage at the Victory Fair. On stage stood a group of young women, holding guitars, drums, keyboards, and other instruments.
As they began singing “Ei din chirodin shurjer moto jolbe” (“This day will shine forever like the sun”), the sound of their music sent waves of excitement through the crowd. Applause filled the air.
A full-fledged concert led entirely by women, it was something Chattogram had never seen before. In fact, it was the first time Bangladesh saw its very own all-female band: Blue Bird.
But the band’s story began a few years earlier, in 1987. At the time, “Spider” was one of Chattogram’s most popular bands, led by Jacob Dias. Formed in 1972, Spider performed regularly and also ran a music training centre. Many talented artists learned under Jacob’s guidance, among who was also Ayub Bachchu.
One day, Jacob noticed that many of his female students learned guitar and singing but disappeared afterward. What if he formed a band with them?
He shared the idea with his daughter Rudmila Dias, then just 13, who immediately became excited. She dreamed of performing on stage like her father, hearing the applause of hundreds.
Jacob also spoke to another student, Anjuman Ara, who was equally enthusiastic. Their excitement encouraged him to move forward, and soon he gathered a few more girls.
The name: Blue Bird
Jacob called a meeting and announced, “The band will be called Blue Bird.”
That’s how Bangladesh’s first all-female band took flight.
The founding members included lead guitarist Rudmila Dias, bass guitarist Tina D’Costa, vocalist Catherine Dias (late), vocalists Anita Bivero and Mukta, keyboardists Anjuman Ara and Jumli Chowdhury, drummer Ishika Sen (late), and bass guitarists Bibha Gomes and Farzana. Jacob trained each of them carefully—teaching, composing, and arranging songs. Their debut number, “Shoikote ekdin nirjon sondhaye” (“One evening by the beach”), earned them attention in local music circles.
By 1990, their performance at the Victory Fair brought them into the public spotlight. Soon after came their appearance on BTV’s Eid Band Show and, in 1992, their first album Shoikote Ekdin, featuring 14 songs.
The journey continues even today. Currently, Blue Bird’s lineup includes lead guitarists Aira Tanzin and Rudmila Dias, rhythm guitar and vocals by Loren, bass by Tina D’Costa, keyboards by Sheela Roy and Rokeya Lipi, and keys and vocals by Eidi and Anjuman Ara. Other vocalists include Queen Gomez, Orpa, Rekha Dey, Afroz Bely, Rowshan Ara, Rushni, and Ruba. On drums are Afroz Bely, Onty, and Nisha.
Among the original members, two have passed away, while the others live in Chattogram, engaged in various professions. They remain closely connected, performing occasionally and mentoring younger members.
Aira Tanzin, a student of Chittagong College, said, “We had a short break, but now we’re back in full swing. Two new songs will be released this December, another one during Eid, and our new album is coming in 2026.”
Generations in harmony
A few days ago, I visited Jacob Dias at his home in Lalkhan Bazar, Chattogram, to learn about Blue Bird’s history. Several current and former members were there too. Jacob brought out a large scrapbook, filled with newspaper clippings, photos, and features documenting his musical journey since Bangladesh’s independence. Now in his later years, he often revisits those pages to relive the busy, creative days of the past.
What’s the difference between the early Blue Bird and today’s? I asked Jacob.
He replied, “The social context has changed a lot. But the challenge of doing something with women remains the same. Back then, we faced audiences directly. Now, the connection happens through the media and social platforms. The girls release new songs online and use modern technology—but the heart is still the most important thing. If the heart is right, the music will be right. I train them to keep that heart in tune.”
Today, Blue Bird’s online activities are managed by Lawrence Dias of Spider. “We only inspire them,” he said. “They do all the work themselves.”
It wasn’t easy
Rudmila Dias still remembers that first big day. “I can never forget it,” she said. “The Victory Fair—so many people cheering for us. We weren’t scared, just happy and proud.”
How did they survive in a male-dominated music world? Rudmila explained, “Back then, we didn’t even think about obstacles. We just worked with all our heart. Later, we realised how tough it had been. Many of our bandmates faced family and social resistance just to come to practice. For most families, girls were supposed to study, marry, and settle down. They didn’t understand why we needed to perform on stage or play instruments.”
Even so, the women persevered. Some families were proud; others were anxious. But 38 years later, Blue Bird is still singing.
They have shown that with passion and love, no barrier is too great. Inspired by the pioneers and energised by the new generation, the blue birds are still flying high in the sky of Bangladeshi music.