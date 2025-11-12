The ‘Blue Bird’ who never stopped singing

December 1990, Chattogram. Thousands of people gathered in front of the stage at the Victory Fair. On stage stood a group of young women, holding guitars, drums, keyboards, and other instruments.

As they began singing “Ei din chirodin shurjer moto jolbe” (“This day will shine forever like the sun”), the sound of their music sent waves of excitement through the crowd. Applause filled the air.

A full-fledged concert led entirely by women, it was something Chattogram had never seen before. In fact, it was the first time Bangladesh saw its very own all-female band: Blue Bird.

But the band’s story began a few years earlier, in 1987. At the time, “Spider” was one of Chattogram’s most popular bands, led by Jacob Dias. Formed in 1972, Spider performed regularly and also ran a music training centre. Many talented artists learned under Jacob’s guidance, among who was also Ayub Bachchu.