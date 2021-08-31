Drake confirms release date for ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album

This upcoming album will mark the Canadian native’s first full-length project following 2018’s ‘Scorpion’. Drake previously released other new material in between, including 2020’s ‘Dark Lane Demo Tapes’ and the ‘EP Scary Hours 2’, which was released in March.

Certified Lover Boy was originally scheduled to be released earlier this year in January but was postponed due to health issues Drake had been facing at the time.

“I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January,” Drake wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time, as per People magazine.