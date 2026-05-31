Gono Sangeet singer Kamruddin Absar passes away

According to family sources, Kamruddin Absar had been suffering from illness for a long time. He suffered a stroke in 2011 and had since been receiving treatment at home. His condition recently deteriorated, and he was admitted to hospital on 14 May after contracting pneumonia and influenza. He had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Kamruddin Absar is survived by his wife and one child. His wife is poet Ferdousi Begum. Their son, Adnan Mukit, is the executive editor of the popular children's monthly magazine Kishor Alo.

Kamruddin Absar was associated for many years with the progressive writers’ organisation Bangladesh Lekhak Shibir. He was also an active organiser of the Ganosanskriti Front, a political and cultural platform working for social change. He was involved with the Gono Sangeet group Srijan.