Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, cancels shows

It has been causing spasms that "affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

"It hurts me to tell you today this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Dion, who is 54, said she was supported by her children and a team of doctors working every day to improve her condition, but added, "I have to admit, it's been a struggle."