Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

A woman with cerebral palsy who claims she was raped as a teenager by Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter lodged a civil lawsuit against the singer in the United States on Thursday.

Shannon Ruth, now 39, said the singer forced her to perform oral sex on him on a tour bus after a show in 2001, and then raped her.

Attorney Mark Boskovich told a virtual press conference that Ruth, who was then 17, had been queuing for an autograph after a Backstreet Boys show in Tacoma, Washington, when Carter invited her onto the bus.

"He gave her a funny tasting beverage that he called VIP juice," Boskovich told reporters.