Ed Sheeran announces birth of daughter Lyra Antarctica

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran said on Tuesday his wife had given birth to the couple’s first child, a girl who they had named “Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran”.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter,” the record-breaking musician said on Instagram alongside a photo of a pair of tiny socks.

“Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.”