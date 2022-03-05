Ed Sheeran in 'Shape of You' copyright dispute

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeon ran attended London's High Court Friday as a copyright trial opened over allegations that his hit song "Shape of You" lifted musical phrases from another track.

"Shape of You", released 2017, was a huge hit for Sheeran, 31, and remains the most streamed-song ever on Spotify, with more than three billion streams.

It won Sheeran a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. He has a writing credit on the track along with several others.

But two other songwriters, Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, allege that Sheeran's song has musical similarities to one they wrote called "Oh Why".