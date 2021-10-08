Ed Sheeran teams up with Elton John for Christmas single

“You don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight,” he said, according to NME. “I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”

Sheeran is currently gearing up for the release of his fourth full-length album, titled ‘=’ (and pronounced Equals), which will come out on 29 October.

“= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me,” he said in a statement in August.

“My life changed greatly over the past few years—I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you,” added the singer.