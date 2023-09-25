Taylor Swift turns out to see Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs play Chicago Bears 

Travis Kelce put the ball in Taylor Swift's court, and she wound up bringing it to Arrowhead Stadium after all.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Swift was decked out in red and white while watching alongside Kelce's mother, Donna, from one of the glass-enclosed suites on a sun-splashed afternoon in Kansas City.

She got quite a show, too. Kelce grabbed a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter, and the reigning Super Bowl champions went on to a 41-10 win.