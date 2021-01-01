Elton John tired of singing same hits at concerts

IANS
London
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund `I`m With Her` benefit concert for US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Photo: Reuters
Singer Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund `I`m With Her` benefit concert for US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Photo: Reuters

Legendary English singer-somgwriter Elton John says he is tired of singing the same hit songs over and over again at concerts.

“I’m lucky to have so many great songs to play every night. But there is a point in time where you think, ‘I don’t really want to play this anymore’,” said Elton, who will soon retire from touring, reports contactmusic.com.

“There are things like ‘Original sin’ or ‘(Gotta get a) meal ticket’ that I haven’t really played before—not enough anyway. But if I have to go back and play ‘Crocodile rock’ again, it’s like, ‘I’m gonna kill myself’,” he added.

So, after he is done with his tour, he doesn’t “want to play some of these songs any more”.

“I’d like to do something like (singer) Kate Bush, where I can do a show and play some of these songs that are deep cuts,” said the 73-year-old rock star.

Advertisement

More News

Disbanded but still shining

2NEI last performance

John Lennon: Rockers' troubled muse, 40 years on

John Lennon: Rockers' troubled muse, 40 years on

Rita Ora apologises for breaking lockdown rules

British singer Rita Ora poses for pictures on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the British Fashion Awards 2015 in London on November 23, 2015. Photo: AFP

ENHYPEN, the global fan-made group

Sending virtual hearts to fans