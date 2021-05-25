Emma Stone shares middle name with baby daughter

Actress Emma Stone and her husband, writer-filmmaker Dave McCary, welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, and the newborn is said to have the same middle name as Stone.

In a birth certificate obtained by tmz.com, it can be seen that the 32-year-old actress has named her first-born as Louise Jean McCary. The new mom, whose full name is Emily Jean Stone, reportedly honours her grandmother Jean Louise with the baby’s name, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Stone welcomed baby Louise on 13 March. Although the “La La Land” actress never confirmed that she was pregnant, she once told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking forward to having her own children.