Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record as she vies for best album award

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday and was in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade.

The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for “Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyonce said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

She also thanked her family and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”