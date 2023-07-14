Hot Tour Summer sees Taylor, Beyonce eye $1 bn mark

It's a pop queen's world and we're just living in it: Industry watchers are speculating over whether Tay or Bey could post the first billion-dollar tour, as 2023 witnesses an explosion of shows.

Taylor Swift and Beyonce are among the dozens of stars who've hit the road and fueled a booming arena market, as demand for live entertainment soars after years of pandemic-induced cancellations and postponements.

From Pink to Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen to Drake, and SZA to The Weeknd, stadiums across the United States and beyond are setting the stage for what's poised to be the biggest year for live music on record.

"I have never seen as many artists out at the same time, in the same space," Stacy Merida, a professor at American University who studies the business of music, told AFP.

Madonna -- who in the early 1990s created the contemporary tour as we know it, with elaborate sets and costumes -- was set to embark on a career-spanning tour in mid-July, but postponed it due to illness.

The 64-year-old is slated to start her European leg of shows in October, and reschedule the North American concerts for later dates.

So it's the 33-year-old Swift who is now within striking distance of the billion-dollar mark, with 106 current dates on her ‘Eras’ tour.