Bangladesh on FIFA World Cup opening stage! Story behind Sanjoy Deb’s jacket

As lights, music and excitement filled the stage during this year’s FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, Bangladesh quietly secured a place in the global spotlight.

It was not through a football team or an official display of the national flag. Instead, Bangladeshi-origin music producer, singer and DJ Sanjoy Deb represented Bangladesh through his performance and attire.

At the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held on Friday at BMO Stadium in Toronto, Canada, Sanjoy performed the song “Siir Siir”.

He shared the stage with Canadian artist Nora Fatehi and French hip-hop star Vegedream, performing before millions of viewers worldwide.

However, discussion on social media continued long after the performance ended, as Sanjoy’s distinctive jacket attracted considerable attention.