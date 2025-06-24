Maroon 5 announces new album, tour

Maroon 5 on Monday announced their new album and also unveiled details about their US tour.

The band is all set to make a comeback with the eighth studio album, "Love Is Like," and an arena tour in the United States, as per Billboard.

"I feel like we've gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically," said frontman Adam Levine in a statement about the album, which arrives 15 August.

"This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career."