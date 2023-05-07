Ed Sheeran 'Very happy' after winning US copyright trial

The civil lawsuit was filed by heirs of Gaye co-writer Ed Townsend, who alleged that harmonic progressions and rhythmic elements of Sheeran's song were lifted without permission from the classic made famous by Gaye.

The heirs sought a share of the profits from Sheeran's hit.

"If the jury had decided this matter the other way, we might as well say goodbye to the creative freedom of songwriters," Sheeran told reporters.

"It is devastating and also insulting to be accused of stealing other people's songs when we put so much into our livelihoods," he added. "I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy."

"I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake."