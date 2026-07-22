Six concerts in 9 days
There was a time when very few music events took place during the monsoon season. Over the past few years, however, concerts and live music performances have become regular features of the rainy season.
During the past two years under the interim government, various factors disrupted these events, including permit-related complications and venue shortages.
With those challenges now largely resolved, the concert scene has regained momentum. Between 24 July and 1 August, Dhaka will host six major concerts, featuring leading performers from Bangladesh and abroad.
Runa Laila: Felicitation and solo concert
On 24 July at 6:30 pm, legendary singer Runa Laila will receive a special honour at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. Following the felicitation, she will perform 10 of her favourite songs.
The Ministry of Cultural Affairs honoured Sabina Yasmin last year and Syed Abdul Hadi earlier this year. Unlike those invitation-only events, audiences will be able to purchase tickets to attend Runa Laila's programme.
The Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has announced that it will donate the proceeds from ticket sales to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims. Tickets are priced at Tk 2,000, Tk 3,000 and Tk 5,000.
“Main stage featuring Atif Aslam”
The 'Main stage featuring Atif Aslam' concert was originally scheduled for 13 December, and the organisers had completed all preparations, including ticket sales. However, security concerns forced them to postpone the event at the last moment.
The concert will now take place on 24 July. Atif Aslam has already released a video message about the event, and the organisers have confirmed that they have received all the necessary permissions.
The concert will be held at the Cricketers Academy, adjacent to 300 feet road in the capital. In addition to Atif Aslam, two of Bangladesh's prominent bands—Meghdol and Level Five—will perform. The event will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
“Melody Mosaic: Moji & Co.”
Young musicians Vendu Das Shubho and Sanzida Mahmood Nandita have earned widespread popularity among younger audiences through both original compositions and cover songs. They regularly release their music through the Moji & Co platform.
The duo will perform at 7:30 pm on 30 July at the Yamaha Flagship Centre in Tejgaon, Dhaka. Tickets are priced at Tk 2,000. Noor's Event is organising the programme.
Two tribute concerts
Dhaka will host two tribute concerts on 31 July.
The band Warfaze will present a special 'Michael Jackson Tribute' concert in honour of the late pop icon. The event will take place at the Hall of Fame of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre. Brandmith and Mars & Co are jointly organising the concert. Tickets are priced at Tk 1,500, Tk 2,000 and Tk 5,000.
On the same day, Butternote Café in Banani will host 'Ekdin Brishtite Bikele...', a tribute to Anjan Dutt. Performers Joy Shahriar, Ahmed Hasan Sani and Shuvro will perform songs by Anjan Dutt alongside selections from their own repertoire. Ajab Karkhana is organising the concert. Tickets cost Tk 700 in advance and Tk 1,000 at the venue.
“One true sound”
After overcoming earlier complications, acclaimed Indian singer, lyricist and composer Anupam Roy is finally set to perform in Dhaka.
His “One True Sound” concert will take place on 1 August at the United Convention Centre in Dhaka. The organisers had completed all preparations for the original concert, scheduled for 26 June at the same venue, but unavoidable circumstances led them to postpone the event.
The organisers have not yet announced the ticket prices.