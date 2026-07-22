Six concerts in 9 days

There was a time when very few music events took place during the monsoon season. Over the past few years, however, concerts and live music performances have become regular features of the rainy season.

During the past two years under the interim government, various factors disrupted these events, including permit-related complications and venue shortages.

With those challenges now largely resolved, the concert scene has regained momentum. Between 24 July and 1 August, Dhaka will host six major concerts, featuring leading performers from Bangladesh and abroad.