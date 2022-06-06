Former Bon Jovi bassist dies age 70

Bassist Alec John Such, a founding member of Bon Jovi who played with the group in their 1980s heyday, has died aged 70, the rock band’s frontman announced Sunday.

With a string of quickly memorable hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive,” Bon Jovi packed arenas in the 1980s on their marathon, pyrotechnic-fueled tours.

The hard rockers from New Jersey were led by namesake Jon Bon Jovi, who said Sunday that the band had “found our way to each other thru him.”