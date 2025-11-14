Zayn Malik officially rejoins One Direction after 10 years

Zayn Malik has formally rejoined One Direction as a company director, nearly a decade after his dramatic exit from the band.

The 32-year-old Pillowtalk singer, who is set to launch his first Las Vegas residency in January, has been reinstated as an “active director” of PPM Music Limited, the band’s business entity, according to new documents filed with Companies House on November 3.

Zayn joins former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, all of whom are listed at the same central London address associated with the law firm Lee and Thompson LLP, which specializes in music and media law. The firm previously managed Liam Payne’s solo career.