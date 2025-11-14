Zayn Malik officially rejoins One Direction after 10 years
Zayn Malik has formally rejoined One Direction as a company director, nearly a decade after his dramatic exit from the band.
The 32-year-old Pillowtalk singer, who is set to launch his first Las Vegas residency in January, has been reinstated as an “active director” of PPM Music Limited, the band’s business entity, according to new documents filed with Companies House on November 3.
Zayn joins former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, all of whom are listed at the same central London address associated with the law firm Lee and Thompson LLP, which specializes in music and media law. The firm previously managed Liam Payne’s solo career.
Malik’s previous role with the company was terminated on June 20, 2016, following his departure from One Direction in 2015. His return marks the first official sign of the group’s renewed collaboration since their hiatus began in January 2016.
Industry insiders say Liam Payne’s recent passing has brought the remaining members closer, with sources describing the move as a “huge moment” for the band. “Liam was always the biggest supporter of a reunion,” one insider told The Sun.
The name PPM refers to Princess Park Manor, the gated London complex where the band lived after forming on The X Factor.
Although no new music or tour has been confirmed, reports suggest Zayn and Louis Tomlinson have been filming a TV project together across the U.S. Music manager Alan McEvoy, who previously worked with One Direction, Olly Murs, and JLS, is also listed among the company’s directors — further fueling speculation of an upcoming reunion.