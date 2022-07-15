Kanye West sued for USD 7 million over unpaid event production fees

The firm, Phantom Labs, alleged that, as the unpaid bills began piling up from multiple projects, it was assured that everything would be paid up once the star collected a reported USD 9 million fee for appearing at Coachella. Once West pulled out of that headlining appearance with weeks to spare, the company says it was on the hook not just for the millions already owed for past collaborations but money it had paid other vendors for the scotched festival appearance.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that we did with Ye and are disappointed that such a fruitful relationship has come to this. A celebrity weaponizing fame and reputation to take advantage of eager collaborators is simply unacceptable,” a spokesperson for Phantom Labs said in a statement.