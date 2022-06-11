Half of Justin Beiber’s face paralysed

American Singer Justin Beiber has revealed that he is suffering partial face paralysis after he cancelled shows this week.

The 28-year-old pop singer in a video on his Instagram account said that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused his condition.

Beiber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover. Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is “pretty serious” and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times.