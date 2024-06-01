JLo cancels summer tour as Affleck split rumors swirl

Jennifer Lopez said Friday she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck.

The announcement from the singer and her promoter also comes after reports that sales for the mutli-date event were flagging.

In her newsletter "On the JLo" which she sent to fans on Friday she revealed the tour was off.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez wrote.