Coke Studio Bangla unveils ‘Long Distance Love’ as 5th song of Season 3

“This song captures that quiet void, the echo of waiting, the ache of being near yet apart. From the soulful composition of Shuvendu Das Shuvo and the heartfelt words of Ankan, it drifts through the spaces technology cannot fill, like unsent letters carried by the wind. It’s a reminder of the #RealMagic that survives beyond closeness and absence, the kind of love that lingers in whispers, memories, and stars too far to hold, yet too close to forget,” it stated.

The music video, directed by Adnan Al Rajeev and produced by Runout Productions, was shot inside an abandoned gallery where contemporary dancers depict the struggles and resilience of love across distance.