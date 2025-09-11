Coke Studio Bangla unveils ‘Long Distance Love’ as 5th song of Season 3
Coke Studio Bangla has released its fifth track of Season 3 titled “Long Distance Love”, premiered on Wednesday night across YouTube and all of its social platforms.
The song has been performed by rising stars Ankan Kumar and Sheikh Mumtahina Mehzabin Afrin.
Music for the track was composed by Shuvendu Das Shuvo, and the lyrics were jointly penned by Ankan and Canada-based Bangladeshi singer-songwriter Pragata Naoha.
On its official YouTube channel, Coke Studio Bangla described the song as, “In a world where voices cross oceans in seconds and connection is only a click away, #LongDistanceLove still finds a way to test the heart. Silence lingers, words remain unsaid, and miles exist without measure.”
“This song captures that quiet void, the echo of waiting, the ache of being near yet apart. From the soulful composition of Shuvendu Das Shuvo and the heartfelt words of Ankan, it drifts through the spaces technology cannot fill, like unsent letters carried by the wind. It’s a reminder of the #RealMagic that survives beyond closeness and absence, the kind of love that lingers in whispers, memories, and stars too far to hold, yet too close to forget,” it stated.
The music video, directed by Adnan Al Rajeev and produced by Runout Productions, was shot inside an abandoned gallery where contemporary dancers depict the struggles and resilience of love across distance.
Season 3 of Coke Studio Bangla began on 13 April 2024, featuring 180 musicians and artistes.
After releasing its third track “Obak Bhalobasha” on 25 May, the platform went on a yearlong break before returning on 23 August with ‘Baaji’, composed, directed and performed by noted musician Emon Chowdhury alongside singer-songwriter Hashim Mahmud, the original creator of the song.
Launched in 2022, Coke Studio Bangla has already gifted audiences a number of widely appreciated songs before the start of its third season.