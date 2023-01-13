Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, died Thursday hours after being hospitalised, her family said. She was 54.

Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, and who attended a high-profile awards ceremony just this week, had been rushed to a California hospital's intensive care unit for cardiac arrest.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the family said in a statement.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."