How COVID-19 has changed K-Industry

We can’t go outside like before. We always have to carry a sanitizer and have to wear masks. We also have to maintain social distaining. Students have to do online classes to carry on with their studies. If our friends or family are affected with coronavirus, even though we want to meet them we can’t. But some people are still not taking this virus seriously which is causing more deaths every day.

South Korea was one of the countries that had the first cases of COVID-19 outside China. When the cases started to get out of hand, South Korea tried their best to get control of it. The government also provided the public with free testing and masks. And people started to take it seriously.

Being a k-pop fan becomes really good when you get to see their concerts and tours. But, after coronavirus, most of the k-pop concerts were canceled. SUPER JUNIOR, GOT7, BTS, TWICE, and more groups had to cancel their concerts and tours because of coronavirus. BIGBANG’s return at Coachella was also postponed. Until now no k-pop stars have been reported to have coronavirus. But 2 k-pop stars were in quarantine. They are Chungha (soloist), Tzuyu (TWICE).