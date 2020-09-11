I-LAND: The land of idols

“An unknown place completely isolated from the outside. Those who dream of being an idol can grow on their own and break out of their eggs, it is a perfect and evolved space for survival competition that has been designed for a long time. This system provides everything but contestants have to break out of their eggs and get out into the real world.” These are the things (host and a famous actor) Namgoong Min said at the beginning of the first episode of a survival reality competition show ‘I-LAND’.

Some of the biggest K-Pop groups today were formed on reality competition shows, like TWICE, Stray Kids, and Monsta X, so on 26 June 2020, when Big Hit Entertainment and CJENM premiered a new reality competition series called I-LAND, fans were pumped to see the world's next big super group formed from start to finish. The show follows a group of trainees as they aim to land a spot in a new Big Hit boy group. The series will show you the ins and outs of what it takes to be a real K-Pop idol. By keeping up with the trainees from the very beginning, you'll be able to say you were there from day one, once the guys all get famous.