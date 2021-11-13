Judge dissolves Britney Spears guardianship

The formal end to the guardianship comes after the pop princess’s father Jamie Spears was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate at a hearing in September.

Both sides reiterated their support for swiftly ending the guardianship at the start of Friday’s brief hearing.

“Effective today... the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated. And that is the order of the court,” said Judge Brenda Penny.

Friday’s hearing capped a years-long campaign by Spears and her legion of global fans to end a conservatorship that began after her highly public 2007 breakdown, when the star attacked a paparazzo’s car at a gas station.

Judge Penny agreed with Spears’ request for the arrangement to end without need for a mental evaluation—on the basis that “this was a voluntary conservatorship” and that “all parties agree.”

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” she ruled.