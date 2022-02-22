Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid-19

Singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Covid-19.

Bieber’s representative informed TMZ that the ‘Baby’ hitmaker contracted the virus on Saturday but “thankfully is feeling ok.” He was scheduled to perform as part of his ‘Justice World Tour’ at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a day ago, but now the show has been postponed due to his illness.

The social media team of T-Mobile Arena also issued a statement about the same.