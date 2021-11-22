Music

K-pop kings BTS win Artist of the Year AMA in Asian first

AFP
Los Angeles
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS members (L to R) V, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope pose for a photo session during a press conference on BTS new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' in Seoul on 20 November 2020
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS members (L to R) V, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope pose for a photo session during a press conference on BTS new album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' in Seoul on 20 November 2020AFP

K-pop sensation BTS on Sunday became the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.

The septet also scooped awards for Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Pop Song for their hit “Butter” at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cardi B.

Advertisement
Advertisement

South Korea’s biggest band, who now have nine AMAs, joined British rockers Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of “My Universe” at the star-studded show, and tweeted a picture of the groups together.

BTS’s Twitter feed later paid tribute to their fans, known as the “ARMY”.

Advertisement

The trailblazing stars cemented their place in US chart history last year when their hit single “Dynamite” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, making them the first South Korean act to top the rankings.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS with three awards each, while Taylor Swift took home gongs for Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Pop Album “evermore” and Ed Sheeran won Favorite Male Pop Artist.

The AMAs is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

Read more from Music
Post Comment
Advertisement