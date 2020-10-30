K-pop with punches and kicks

Considered to be the most widespread martial art in the world with over seventy million practitioners in over two hundred countries, Taekwondo contains a proud and ancient history. Officially introduced as an Olympic sport in 2000, it continues to be relevant in our ever-changing modern world. The word ‘Tae Kwon Do’ roughly translates to ‘Kicking, Punching, and Way of Life’. Taekwondo is loved for its wide range of high, powerful kicks, intense hand strike mixtures, and powerful defense techniques. It’s appropriate for people of any age and gender because this martial art does not teach anyone how to fight, it teaches us why not to.

The K-Tigers are famous for fusing traditional Taekwondo motions with popular K-pop songs and choreography. They have pioneered a new way of presenting Taekwondo demonstrations, having evolved their routines with the growing global popularity of K-pop. Among thousands of comments praising how cool and impressive the video is, a number of viewers said they were inspired by the group to take up the martial art, something that K-Tigers has been aiming for since the group’s inception in 1990.