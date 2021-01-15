Katy Perry reveals the most important thing in her life

Singer Katy Perry loves being a working mom, though she says her daughter is the most important thing in her life.

The singer welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiance Orlando Bloom in August last year.

“She’ll always be the no. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don’t think there’s anything negative about it. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can do that and that?’ All right! That’s a woman, you know?”,” she said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child. She shot a music video for “Not the end of the world”, and teamed up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help her with the shoot.