Katy Perry reveals the most important thing in her life

IANS
Los Angeles
Singer Katy Perry poses at Elton John`s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Singer Katy Perry poses at Elton John`s 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the UCLA Hammer Museum at RED Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Singer Katy Perry loves being a working mom, though she says her daughter is the most important thing in her life.

The singer welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiance Orlando Bloom in August last year.

“She’ll always be the no. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don’t think there’s anything negative about it. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can do that and that?’ All right! That’s a woman, you know?”,” she said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child. She shot a music video for “Not the end of the world”, and teamed up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help her with the shoot.

Advertisement

On roping in Deschanel, whom Perry was often mistaken for at the beginning of her career, the singer said: “I was so happy being a mother, but I was like ‘Oh, there’s this idea in the back of my head’. I knew that time marches on and now was the time so I reached out to her personally, and it was amazing. She showed up for me while I was on maternity leave, basically.”

“As a pop star, you don’t really have a 9 to 5, so it’s all up to me to create a schedule and balance, and she was totally down and thought it was fun. I truly believe that mothers are the most powerful beings on the planet, and when women get together and support each other, it’s incredible,” she added.

More News

‘I try to bring a sense of uniqueness to my songs’

Arijit Singh

Remembering Shahnaz Rahmatullah

Co-artistes remember Shahnaz Rahmatullah on her birthday

Nancy sues Asif in defamation case

Singer Nancy sues singer Asif in defamation case

Virtual charity concert ‘Source of Dreams’ on 2 Jan

Singers practice for the ‘Source of Dreams’ concert on Monday