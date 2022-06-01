KK dies at 53: A look back at the musical journey of the versatile singer

Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on 31 May at the age of 53. He was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.

An auditory treat for his listeners, the versatile musician was an integral part of most '90s kids' lives as his music helped many of them get through several facets of life, be it heartbreaks or the simple daily hustles. His melodious voice and penchant for love songs touched a chord with people, making him stand tall among all the talented singers of Bollywood.

Though a Malayali by birth, who had never undergone any formal training in music, KK never shied away from singing in languages he was not much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. This is yet another reason why the singer's fans can be found across the nation.