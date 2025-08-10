Tribute to Alauddin Ali
New voices, old melodies
Legendary music director Alauddin Ali, the incomparable composer of Bangla songs, passed away on 9 August 2020. In his 68 years of life, the way he enriched the treasure trove of Bengali music will be remembered forever. From films to audio albums, he created innumerable timeless songs.
Generations have changed, and the way people listen to music has changed too Yet some songs remain, and some melodies never fade. Alauddin Ali's songs are just like that
On this special day, to pay tribute to her father, his daughter, singer Alif Alauddin, and her husband, band star Kazi Faisal Ahmed, have taken the initiative to release five of his songs in new musical arrangements. The songs were sung by Hamin Ahmed of Miles, Palash of Warfaze, Elita Karim, Pushpita, and members of the band Pentagon. The songs will be released today on all digital platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.
The five songs are 'Shesh Koro Na,' 'Tomake Dekhle Ekbar Morite Pari Shotobar,' 'Harano Diner Moto,'' 'Jodi Kono Din Kono Muktir Kotha Likhte Hoy,' and 'Amay Gethe Dao Na Mago.' Alif told Prothom Alo that the initiative was not planned but was taken up somewhat suddenly. However, out of love and respect for her father's music, she did the work very sincerely.
According to Alif, "We want my father's songs to reach the new generation. Today's youth, who are growing up with music, may not know that the songs they sometimes listen to were composed by Alauddin Ali." Alif also said, "My father's songs had simplicity in melody, but within that simplicity, there was depth. Everyone says that his songs are not easy to sing. I also think so. Many people are afraid to sing these songs. But artistes have to overcome that fear and come forward. We have tried to keep the acoustics so that the listeners can properly appreciate the beauty of the melodies and lyrics."
The song 'Shesh Koro Na' was sung by Hamin Ahmed. Earlier, this song was heard in the voice of actor Jafar Iqbal. Alauddin Ali composed the music, and Moniruzzaman Monir wrote the lyrics. Hamin said, "I have not had the good fortune to sing to Ali Bhai's compositions before. But I played the guitar in two movie songs. This song is familiar and dear, so there was more pressure. Alif requested, and I agreed. Ali Bhai's songs always have a melodious and touching tune. It feels great to be a part of such an initiative."
The song 'Tomake Dekhle Ekbar Morite Pari Shotobar' was first used in the movie 'Anjali,' which was released in the nineties. It was sung by Maksud, and Shabnaz and Susmoy were on screen. This time, the song was sung by Palash of Warfaze. According to the artiste, "This is a favourite song from my childhood. Maksud Bhai is my idol, and singing his song in a new musical arrangement is a unique experience. I think it's a great achievement."
The songs were arranged by Kazi Faisal Ahmed. He said that the songs have been arranged in a way that the appeal of the original tune is not lost, and it also sounds melodious to the new generation.
In his musical career spanning more than five decades, Alauddin Ali composed numerous songs. Countless songs, such as 'Bhalobasa Joto Boro,' 'Ekbar Jodi Keu Bhalobasto,' 'Dukkho Bhalobese Premer Khela Khelte Hoy,' 'Shoto Jonmer Shopno Tumi,' 'Je Chilo Drishti Shimanay,' 'Sukhe Theko O Amar Nandini,' and 'Shurjodoye Tumi,' were set to his compositions and are still sung on various platforms today. He was honoured with eight National Film Awards for his contributions to cinema, seven as a music director and one as a lyricist.
