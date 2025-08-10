New voices, old melodies

The five songs are 'Shesh Koro Na,' 'Tomake Dekhle Ekbar Morite Pari Shotobar,' 'Harano Diner Moto,'' 'Jodi Kono Din Kono Muktir Kotha Likhte Hoy,' and 'Amay Gethe Dao Na Mago.' Alif told Prothom Alo that the initiative was not planned but was taken up somewhat suddenly. However, out of love and respect for her father's music, she did the work very sincerely.

According to Alif, "We want my father's songs to reach the new generation. Today's youth, who are growing up with music, may not know that the songs they sometimes listen to were composed by Alauddin Ali." Alif also said, "My father's songs had simplicity in melody, but within that simplicity, there was depth. Everyone says that his songs are not easy to sing. I also think so. Many people are afraid to sing these songs. But artistes have to overcome that fear and come forward. We have tried to keep the acoustics so that the listeners can properly appreciate the beauty of the melodies and lyrics."