Legendary musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died on Sunday at his Mumbai residence. Music artistes such as Lata Mangeshkar, A.R. Rahman and Amjad Ali Khan paid their tribute to the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday tweeted a photo of Ghulam Mustafa Khan and expressed grief over his demise. She said he was not only a great singer but also a great human being.

AR Rahman wrote,”The sweetest teacher of all... May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called the late legendary musician as his teacher. “My teacher. Guru to a student who just wouldn’t stay on. Great teacher. Great artist. Hindustani Classical music has been bereaved. His students have been orphaned. I have been orphaned. RIP Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saab. Stay strong brothers Murtuza, Qadir and Rabbani.”