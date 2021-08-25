Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

In his autobiography, ‘Life’, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards says Charlie Watts “has always been the bed that I lie on musically”. That bed—the dapper, reserved drummer of the British rock group, who was the polar opposite of its flamboyant and raucous frontman Mick Jagger—has been moved out by the hand of God. Watts died on Tuesday in London, aged 80.

Earlier this month, Watts had undergone an emergency medical procedure for an unspecified condition, which was the reason he was not named for the Stones’ scheduled ‘No Filter’ tour of the US.

For millions of Stones fans around the world, the man universally acclaimed as the best rock drummer of his generation, who defined immortal numbers such as ‘Paint It, Black’, ‘Ruby Tuesday’ and ‘Honky Tonk Women’, will be missed—and how!