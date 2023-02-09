Michael Jackson estate eyeing near-$1bn sale of music rights

The estate of Michael Jackson is closing in on a deal to sell half its interests in the megastar's music catalogue, in a deal worth up to $900 million, Variety reported.

The sale, to Sony and a possible financial partner, could include a slice of the singer's publishing and recorded-music revenues, as well as Broadway show "MJ: The Musical" and as-yet-unmade biopic "Michael," the trade title said.

If it goes ahead, the deal would be the biggest yet in the burgeoning music catalogue market, which has already seen some eye-popping transactions.