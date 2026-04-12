Music legend Asha Bhosle admitted to hospital, confirms granddaughter

Music legend Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Breach Candy Hospital Trust said. She was admitted there on Saturday evening.

The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, the singer's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, confirmed.

Confirming Asha Bhosle's hospitalisation on social media, Zanai shared that the singer is currently undergoing treatment.