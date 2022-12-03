Elton John to headline Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023

Legendary British singer Elton John will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 and it will be the final UK show of his last-ever tour.

Glastonbury Festival organizer Emily Eavis took to Twitter on Friday and treated fans with a new announcement and details. The tweet read, "It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year."

"This will be the final UK show of Elton's last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm," she added.