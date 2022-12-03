Elton John to headline Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023

The singer recently concluded his last stadium tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, as per a report by E! Online.
Titled the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', the 'Your Song' hitmaker's concert on 20 November was attended by a number of celebrities, including actor John Stamos, Miles Teller and Jojo Siwa, among others.
Elton pulled off a throwback look for the concert, revisiting a 1975 baseball uniform he wore at a past concert at the same venue.
His final concert saw him clad in a silver robe with navy-blue lapels, matching cuffs, a belt and a sequin cap.
Talking to E! Online about his look, the 75-year-old singer said, "[designer] Bob Mackie did a fresh take on my Dodger hat. It was the perfect outfit for me to end my tour in the US, at a venue that meant so much to me".
As his final headlining tour has now completed its run, the 'Bennie and the Jets' singer intends to spend more time with his family and focus on projects like the 'Elton John AIDS Foundation'.
The Glastonbury Festival 2022 was for first in three years, with both 2020 and 2021's live events cancelled due to the pandemic.
Elton will perform on the iconic Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the 5-day extravaganza Glastonbury Festival.