Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy noms with nine

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards with nine, the Recording Academy announced Friday -- fresh off winning five golden gramophones at the last gala honoring the best in music.

Lady Gaga ranked second among performers with seven nods for her "Mayhem" album, followed by a trio of artists tied at six -- Bad Bunny, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter and R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas.

Lamar will vie for album, record and song of the year honors at the 68th Grammys, which will take place in Los Angeles on 1 February.

Also competing for the coveted best album award are: Gaga; Bad Bunny; Carpenter; Thomas; Tyler, the Creator; hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice); and pop superstar Justin Bieber -- with his first studio effort in four years.

Lamar, 38, dominated the Grammys in February with five awards for the wildly infectious "Not Like Us," his viral diss track targeting fellow rapper Drake.