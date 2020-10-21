Neha Kakkar shares video of Roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar on Tuesday surprised fans with a video where she is seen participating in a Roka ceremony with singer Rohanpreet Singh, adding fuel to speculations that the couple is set to wed later this month.

Sharing the video on her verified Instagram account, Neha thanked her parents for arranging the Roka ceremony, calling it the “best event”. In the video, Neha and Rohan can be seen dancing to the beats of drums as their families watch.

Incidentally, in the same post Neha also announced that her music video titled “Nehu Da Vyah” will be releasing on Wednesday.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow.