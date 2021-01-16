Never seen being pretty as some kind of power: Dua Lipa

International pop star Dua Lipa has tagged herself as an extremely hardworking and driven person, and slammed all those who spread the notion that she got to where she is today because of her looks.

"I've never really seen being pretty or beautiful as some kind of power. It's never been something that I identify with... I feel like I was a little bit short-changed in a way (by the question) because I don't feel like I've gotten to where I am because of that," Lipa told Rolling Stone magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I'm extremely hardworking and driven, and I feel like that's the reason why I got to where I am, through my hard work and my drive, and I just wanted to make that clear because it has been playing on my mind."

The singer's comments come after she recently slammed sexism in the music industry, as she said female musicians face "so much more criticism" than their male counterparts.

She also made similar comments during a separate interview in November.

