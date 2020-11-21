New BTS album racks up millions of listens within hours

“Just when I was starting to feel like trash again and wanting to leave this world, BTS drops this album,” another added.

“Their music saved me so many times and it still continues to do so.”

BTS have ascended to global superstardom since their debut in 2013, holding a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris and London last year.

The trailblazing septet cemented their prominence in the world’s biggest music market when their all-English single “Dynamite” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one in August, making them the first South Korean act to top the US chart.